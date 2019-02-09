Pharmacy Bar star...found!

HERALD photo/Anna Gutierrez Big Spring’s Clint Freeman plays his guitar, and sings Thursday evening at the Pharmacy Bar at Hotel Settles. Freeman was named the winner of the “Find a Star at the Pharmacy Bar” contest, and will open for William Clark Green and other performers, at the upcoming second-annual Song Swap at the Spring concert.
By: 
Anna Gutierrez and Roger Cline
Staff Writers
citydesk@bigspringherald.com
Saturday, February 9, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

The star has been found at the Pharmacy Bar ... and it's Big Spring's own Clint Freeman.
"Clint is amazing!" said Barney Dodd, owner of BAD Events and the organizer of the singer/songwriter contest "Find a Star at the Pharmacy Bar. "The songs he sang, three of the four I felt could have been on the radio. He is an amazing songwriter and he has a great voice."
The final five musicians performed Thursday, Feb. 8, and included wildcard Rita Capuchina, as well as finalists from the four preliminary rounds: Freeman, Mae Harvey, Alex Lumby and J.R. McNutt. During each preliminary round, approximately five singers sang original music accompanied only by their own guitar playing. Judges named the winner of each night as a finalist in the competition. ...

For the complete story, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: