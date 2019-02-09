Pharmacy Bar star...found!

The star has been found at the Pharmacy Bar ... and it's Big Spring's own Clint Freeman.

"Clint is amazing!" said Barney Dodd, owner of BAD Events and the organizer of the singer/songwriter contest "Find a Star at the Pharmacy Bar. "The songs he sang, three of the four I felt could have been on the radio. He is an amazing songwriter and he has a great voice."

The final five musicians performed Thursday, Feb. 8, and included wildcard Rita Capuchina, as well as finalists from the four preliminary rounds: Freeman, Mae Harvey, Alex Lumby and J.R. McNutt. During each preliminary round, approximately five singers sang original music accompanied only by their own guitar playing. Judges named the winner of each night as a finalist in the competition. ...

For the complete story, see Sunday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.