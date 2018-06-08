Phillies Battle Red Sox to Win Local Little League Championship

This year's regular season first and second place teams came out to the tournament and met each other in the championship game on Thursday. It was a great ballgame, the Phillies had their ace Billy Bailey on the mound. Bailey struck out 11 Red Sox through 5 innings, but the Red Sox answered with their stud Isaiah Diaz who struck out 6 Phillies.

Lead off hitter Ryan Shifflett started things off for the Red Sox singling to left and advanced to second on error. He came around to score on a stolen base and a passed ball. The Phillies answered right back in their half of the first after Christian Martinez got on by a fielders choice, stole second and was brought home on a single by Ian Galan. The Sox came right back with a single by Jacob Olguin who went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored on 2 throwing errors.

The Phillies took the lead in the bottom of the second when Katcher Dawson and Jared Lopez drew walks and Bailey doubled to score both runners. The Red Sox couldn't put anything together in the third while the Phillies scored 2 more runs on back-to-back doubles by Galan and Devin Mier and a throwing error. That put the Phillies up 5-2 after 3 innings. The Red Sox scored in the fourth on a single by Andon Olivera and a triple by Olguin. Neither team could get anything going in the fifth.

The Sox then started the 6th inning with a double by Jordan Roberts but he was gunned down at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Olivera doubled on the next pitch and was brought home on a double by Jesse Olguin. Mier came on to strike out the final Red Sox and get the save.

Final score Phillies 5 Red Sox 4. Both teams had fantastic seasons as the Phillies went undefeated and the Red Sox only loses came to the Phillies. Congratulations to both teams, now we get a chance to back all of our All-Star teams that will start play June 16th.