Photography exhibit on display

Big Spring's Heritage Museum is currently hosting a collection of work by an important 20th century photographer, Russell Lee.

"This is Russell Lee, and what can I tell you about him? He's a photographer that took a lot of well-known photographs during the '40s and '50s," said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost. "They capture the realism of America. His photographs capture the elements of a simpler time or venue. Just like, 'everyday natural.' He takes the pictures, and it looks like you just walked by this scene."

Schrecengost said the exhibit, which went up at the museum July 1 and will remain in place until Aug. 12, is provided by Austin-based Humanities Texas, a non-profit educational organization funded by federal and state money to advance humanities education around Texas.

The Heritage Museum of Big Spring, 510 Scurry St., is open Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, contact the museum at 432-267-8255.