Phyllis Graumann scholarship deadline extended

No worries if you missed the first deadline, you have a little more time. The Big Spring Symphony Guild has extended the deadline for Phyllis Graumann Memorial Scholarship applications. The new deadline is Monday, April 29.

“We want to catch the students before they graduate high school,” Natalie Permenter, Symphony Guild representative, said. “This gives them time to find a love for the musical arts. All these students are hard working and dedicated and this is one opportunity that we have to acknowledge, encourage and support that type of character.”

To be eligible, students should be in seventh grade through their junior year in high school. In addition to the application, a form of identification and a birth certificate are needed to show proof of age. A video of the student playing an instrument or singing approximately two to three minutes long is required, along with a recommendation letter from the student’s music instructor.

“The scholarships have been around for about seven years, and were created in honor of Phyllis Graumann, who was one of the founding members of the Guild, and mother of Big Spring Symphony Conductor Keith Graumann,” she said. ...

