Pie in the Face

Walmart has the belief that every child deserves the chance to live better. That's why they have supported Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for 31 years; raising nearly a billion dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the process. Walmart associates play a key role in supporting their local children's hospitals.

In addition to the countless hours volunteered at CMN Hospitals, Walmart's across the US and Canada raised more than $61 million dollars in 2017 through fundraisers and register donations, their associates continue to amaze. And they couldn't do it with the generosity of the millions of customers who shop in their stores and clubs every week. Together, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers and members are ensuring that millions of children in communities across North America continue to receive the world-class treatment they need to live better.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.