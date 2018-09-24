Pierce stuns crowd in Howard County Fair Karaoke Contest

In Friday's first round of the Howard County Fair's Karaoke Contest, three finalists were named: Gloria Pierce, Brianna Rodriguez, and Jonathan Smith. The three had impressed the crowd and the judges and moved on to the Finals, which took place on Saturday. It was Gloria Pierce who belted out a beautiful rendition of Martina McBride's “A Broken Wing” to be named champion.

Please see Monday's edition of the Herald.

Editor’s Note:

Sunday’s edition of the Big Spring Herald stated that Jonathon Smith had taken first place in the Howard County Fair Karaoke Contest held Friday and Saturday at the Fair. This is incorrect. However, Gloria Pierce was named the first place winner on Saturday night. We appologize for any confusion this may have caused.