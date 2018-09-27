Pink the Basin donates to SMMC Admin and Auxiliary

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Pink the Basin and SMMC are gearing up to raise awareness. Pink the Basin held a pinning ceremony with the Scenic Mountain Medical Center Auxiliary and SMMC administration Wednesday morning. Pink the Basin presented the group with $10,500 as part of the fight against breast cancer. The monies are available to provide financial assistance to women who are needing to get their annual mammogram but are unable to afford one. To find out more information on Pink the Basin funding or to schedule your annual mammogram, please call 432-264-0602.

