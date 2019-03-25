HERALD photos/Roger Cline

The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club held another successful Pints for Polio event Saturday night. The annual event - a beer and wine tasting – raises money to help eradicate polio. Left, Emily McCann and Barney Dodd of the GBSRC spot bidders as Cash Berry auctions off a Michael Irvin Dallas Cowboys’ jersey. Right, Midland’s Marfa Lake Social Club performs at Pints. ...

