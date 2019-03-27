Pints for Polio brings in record total

The fourth annual Pints for Polio is in the books, and by the look of things, this year’s Greater Big Spring Rotary Club fundraiser has pulled in more money than any of the previous three events.

“We had 400-plus attendees. If we hadn’t been competing with a major wedding, I think we would have had closer to 500,” said GBSRC member and event organizer Barney Dodd. “Our first year out in the street was a huge success. The weather cooperated and the band was great. We’ve had nothing but rave reviews about the whole event in its entirety.”

Dodd wasn’t ready to give final totals, but an email to Rotary Club members from club president George Bancroft said the event brought in more than $40,000 – compared to last year’s $33,000. Dodd did confirm that this year’s event surpassed previous event’s totals.

“Last year we raised $33,000; this year we did much better than that,” Dodd said.

The event’s live and silent auctions were a big part of the fundraising mix.

