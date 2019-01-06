Pints for Polio planning underway

It's almost time for your annual opportunity to enjoy a glass of beer or wine for a great cause.

The Fourth Annual Pints For Polio is coming up March 23, and plans are well underway for the event.

Organizer Barney Dodd said the event, put on each year by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club, is going to be bigger and better than ever this year. Dodd said local beer distributers have stepped up to provide more different types of beer for your tasting pleasure than ever before.

"It's going great. We have Glazer's who will be coming in with 35 different brands, and we have Ben E. Keith who will be coming in with another 10 to 12 brands," said Dodd. "So instead of 30-something brands we'll be having more than 40 different varieties of beer, and ales and ciders. And then we'll also have wine from Llano Estacado."

