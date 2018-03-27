Pints for Polio raises over $31,000

(12 photos) The party's over, the beer and wine have been imbibed, the music listened to, and the auction items bid on and purchased. And what do we have to show for it? $31,227.11.

That's the preliminary total raised through ticket sales, sponsorships, and auction receipts by the third annual Pints for Polio event put on Saturday at the Courtyard Event Center in downtown Big Spring by the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club. According to the final tally, 329 people attended the event.

According to Jeff Ward, the Rotary Club treasurer, half that money – $15,613.56 – will remain in Howard County for use on Rotary Club projects. The other half will be matched two-for-one by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the resulting $46,849.65 will go to "End Polio Now," a nationwide program aimed at eradicating the remnants of polio from the world.

"There were about 385,000 cases in 1985, I believe. It was over 1,000 cases a day," said Greater Big Spring Rotary Club President Brent Strande, owner of the Train Car Cigar Bar...

