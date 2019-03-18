Pints for Polio set for Saturday

The countdown is on, for one of the most talked about events of the year - Pints for Polio. The event is set for Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown at the Hardware Store and Courtyard.

The entertainment this year is provided by the Marfa Lake Social Club. Once again, there will be 35 different beers, ales, and hard ciders. There will also be wine available.

"This event has grown over the years and we are looking forward to more growth this year. We will be expanding the event out into Main Street to make it better than ever," Barney Dodd said.

In addition to the entertainment, refreshments and sampling of beers and ales, there will also be a silent and live auction. According to Dodd, there will be several autographed jerseys up for auction this year, including ones from Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin, just to name a few. ...

