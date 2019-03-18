Pints for Polio set for Saturday

HERALD file photo Barney Dodd of the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club displays an autographed guitar up for auction at 2018’s Pints for Polio fundraiser event as auctioneer Cash Berry, center, marks and announces the bids from the crowd. This year’s Pints, which raises money to help eradicate polio, is this weekend.
By: 
Amanda Duforat
Managing Editor
editor@bigspringherald.com
Monday, March 18, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

The countdown is on, for one of the most talked about events of the year - Pints for Polio. The event is set for Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown at the Hardware Store and Courtyard.
The entertainment this year is provided by the Marfa Lake Social Club. Once again, there will be 35 different beers, ales, and hard ciders. There will also be wine available.
"This event has grown over the years and we are looking forward to more growth this year. We will be expanding the event out into Main Street to make it better than ever," Barney Dodd said.
In addition to the entertainment, refreshments and sampling of beers and ales, there will also be a silent and live auction. According to Dodd, there will be several autographed jerseys up for auction this year, including ones from Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin, just to name a few. ...

For the complete story, see Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.

Category: