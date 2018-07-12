Pizza Inn’s 60th Annual Car Tour

This year Pizza Inn is giving away a vintage car to celebrate 60 years of service. “It’s as easy as signing up for the rewards program on your phone,” said Big Spring's Pizza Inn owner, Kaleb Herrley. In previous years, Pizza Inn has gifted things like a cruise or a golf cart. But for the 60th Anniversary, they went big on giving you a chance to win a 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner, along with a few other prizes.

