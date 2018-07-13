Pizza Inn Franchise Association honors second generation franchisee, Kaleb Herrly of Big Spring, Texas

Pizza Inn, the international pizza restaurant with a local hometown feel, honored its top franchisees at the annual Pizza Inn Convention in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday, June 26, the brand honored multiple franchisees including Michael Moore as Franchisee of the Year for exemplary dedication to customer satisfaction, community service and team leadership.

“The Pizza Inn Convention is like a big family reunion where we celebrate our successes,” said Pizza Inn President, Bob Bafundo. “This year was made even more special as we celebrated our 60th anniversary with many second and third generation franchise owners who take pride in making Pizza Inn ‘America’s Hometown Pizza Place.’”

