The Combat Vets Association is doing something noteworthy for the Lamen-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home as they plan to make their way to Big Spring to hold a 'Pizza with the Vets'. This special meal is slated for Saturday, September 29 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our Chapter will be providing pizzas for all of the residents and staff at Lamen-Lusk, and will be going to see them and eat with them,” said Roberto Martinez POC of Combat Vets Association of Chapter 23-12. “This is just what we do to show our thanks, we ride for the Vets and try and do something special for them.”

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.