Pizza with the Vets

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-12 (above), a group of Combat Veterans, Auxiliary and Support members who are also motorcycle enthusiasts, rode into Big Spring to have pizza with the Residents and staff members of Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home on Saturday, Sept. 29. This event was made possible by Dominos, who donated enough pizza for all the residents, staff members, and the CVMA. HEB also donated three large cakes. The CVMA's motto is 'Vets Helping Vets', which is what they do. They hold fundraising events throughout the year to help their fellow Veterans in need.

