Planting a seed for United Way - Endowment fund started with PBAF donation

The Permian Basin Area Foundation recently awarded The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County with $700,000, to help establish an endowment fund.

“This is a big deal and we are super excited and beyond appreciative to be receiving this donation,” Christian Fair, United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Executive Director, said. “This donation allows us to start the endowment fund and allows us to support local agencies on an even wider scale, allowing campaign funds to go further.”

The Permian Basin Area Foundation - a community based foundation donor services organization - was established 30 years ago and currently has around 70 agency endowments. The organization manages about 300 permanent endowments, according to Aaron Bedell, Permian Basin Area Foundation representative.

“Our roots are in United Way. We actually got our start with the United Way in Midland, when George Bush was serving on the board,” Bedell said.

The generous donation, which has helped plant the seed and form the long standing roots of United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, came through the hands of a donor with mineral interests in Howard County. ...

