Play Day on tap for CRCC

Circuit Riders Cowboy Church is hosting their Play Day for riders of all ages.

Expect lead line horses for first time riders, poles, barrels, straight barrels, goat tying and much more to come as the team works on adding more events. They will be meeting at the Elbow (South Camp) location Saturday, July 28, starting at 10 a.m. The event goes until 4 p.m., there will be restrooms on site and lunch concession available for you to enjoy. All proceeds from these events will support the Arena Team. “This is just one of the events this year, and after the rest of the schedule is completed, we will have an award ceremony in November,” Connie Robertson said. They do ask that you sign a liability waiver, one per rider- per year, for insurance purposes, which will be at registration when you sign the books for upcoming events.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.