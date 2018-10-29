Playoff bound: Bulldogettes win fourth playoff spot Saturday

SWEETWATER - The Coahoma High School varsity volleyball squad secured a playoff spot Saturday after beating Coleman in three sets: 25-23; 25-23; 25-19.

Competition was fierce as the players for both sides knew only one team will continue the season after the game. It was the Bulldogettes who came out on top over the Lady Bluekatts in their third meeting of the year. This time the two squads met at a neutral site, Sweetwater High School.

MaKynlee Overton led Coahoma in kills followed by Kirah Kimball who stepped up her game to notch 6 kills during the match. Jaydan Mann had 10 assists and Caitlyn Corley recorded an ace. Next: The Bulldogettes will travel to Brownwood to face the Eastland High School Lady Mavs in a bi-district game Tuesday. The game begins at 6 p.m. at Brownwood High School, 2100 Slayden St., Brownwood, Texas.