Point of Grace rescheduled for July

Due to scheduling conflicts, the Point of Grace concert - originally scheduled for March 30 - has been resccheduled for July 26.

According to Barney Dodd, event organizer and owner of Bad Events LLC, all tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the new date.

"There was a scheduling conflict and instead of cancelling the concert, we decided to reschedule," Dodd said.

Point of Grace is a contemporary Christian music vocal group, originally formed in the early 90s. The all female group is best known for songs such as Life, Love and Other Mysteries and A Thousand Little Things.

For those wanting to purchase tickets for the event, tickets are avaialble online at Stubwire or locally at Wards Western Wear.

