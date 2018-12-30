Police arrest fugitive after shooting

A Big Spring man was injured in a confrontation with local law enforcement, and is now in police custody.

According to aa press release issued by the Big Spring Police Department Friday:

"On the 28th of December 2018 at approximately 1:48 p.m., officers with the Big Spring Police Department observed a subject they knew as Peter Candelaria, Hispanic/Male, 31 years of age, driving a 2012 red in color Buick four-door in the area of 4th and Douglas."

The officers recognized Candelaria and knew that he was wanted for firearms smuggling and burglary of a building, so they tried to pull him over.

"Candelaria refused to stop, and a pursuit initiated in the 400 block of S. Douglas," the press release continues. "The pursuit continued southbound, and ended in the 400 block of Edwards. Candelaria exited his vehicle and ran northbound in between houses."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.