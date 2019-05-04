Police seeking suspect in Thursday shooting

Special to the Herald

The Big Spring Police department is seeking a man in connection with a shooting Thursday which left a man hospitalized.

In a press release issued Friday, the Big Spring Police Department reported that Big Spring police officers responded about 10:34 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of S. Scurry in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arriving at the scene, officers found a 34-year-old man shot in the upper torso. The victim was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment, and was later transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

After further investigation, BSPD detectives submitted a Probable Cause Affidavit to a magistrate, and an arrest warrant was issued for Quincy Lamar Henry, a 30-year-old black male, for the offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony offense.

According to the press release, the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Henry, or any information regarding the incident should call CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the "P3 Tips"" mobile application, or by visiting www.p3tips.com/1277.