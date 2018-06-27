Pops committee holds last meeting before event

The 21st annual Pops in the Park is right around the corner as the Pops in the Park Planning Committee held their final meeting on Tuesday at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce offices to discuss the 21st Annual Pops in the Park for the last time this year. The committee went over all that is included in the annual summer festival, and everything is all lined out and ready to go! As usual, Pops is scheduled for Tuesday, July 3.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.