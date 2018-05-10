Pops in the Park quickly approaching

The 21st Annual Pops in the Park, which will be held on Tuesday, July 3rd, is inching closer and closer. The Pops in the Park mission is to give back to those who have served our country, and pay tribute to them for their selfless sacrifice as well as the sacrifices of their families.

Pops in the Park combines a family-friendly atmosphere in the historic and beautiful Comanche Trail Amphitheater with world-class music. This year, the music will be provided by two pre-show entertainers: Spur 327 and Justin Kaczyk and the Natural Outlaws, and the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. The event is capped off with a spectacular display of choreographed fireworks from one of the nation’s leaders in pyrotechnics.

