'Pops' planning meeting held Tuesday

The Pops in the Park Planning Committee held a meeting Tuesday at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce offices to discuss plans for the annual summer festival, scheduled for Tuesday, July 3.

"The point of the meeting was to make sure that all of the different groups involved in getting this to run smoothly are on the right schedule to get everything in order before the show, so that it goes off without a hitch," said Committee Chairperson Emily McCann. "It went well. We're doing good. We're a little bit ahead of schedule this year, which is always exciting and good news."

McCann said the show will feature two area bands as well as the Big Spring Symphony's concert.

"We'll have Spur 327 from Lubbock, and then Justin Kaczyk and the Natural Outlaws, and they're from here in Big Spring," she said.

Spur 327 is a four-piece Country and Classic Rock band featuring Heath Stewart on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Andy Hackney on lead guitar and vocals, Tyge Payne on bass and vocals, and Todd Chambers on drums.

McCann described Justin Kaczyk and the Natural Outlaws as "eclectic."

"A little of everything," she said. "A little country, a little rock and roll, a little oldies, some they've written themselves."

Dr. Keith Graumann, music director and conductor of the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra, was on hand at the meeting to report on the planning for the Symphony concert.

