"Pops" preparations underway

Pops in the Park is only four months away and planning is gearing up. Preparation has started and applications for vendors are being accepted.

"Pops in the Park is a community event in every sense. The show is designed to put on an evening that will recognize our veterans, pay tribute to their service, and to provide a fun family event to be enjoyed by the entire community," Emily McCann, Pops in the Park Committee President, said. "We also need the community to help us when it comes to putting it together."

Fourth of July is about honoring those who served our country and fought for our freedom. Pops in the Park is one of the ways we can recognize local veterans or veterans with ties to the Big Spring community. The committee is now accepting names and photos to be included in the Veteran Recognition video.

"We are asking families of veterans send in their loved ones photo to be included in the video. Every year we have a great video that highlights those who served our country and we want to make sure we keep adding to it and give recognition where it is due," McCann said.

Photos will be accepted until June 1,according to McCann. This will allow enough time for the video to still be put together in time for Pops in the Park.

In addition to the veteran's tribute and the fireworks display, the food provided during the event is another big draw. Registration for vendor spots has been opened and will remain open through June 21.

"Our vendors add an important piece to our event. Pops in the Park is an all day event and our wonderful vendors provide a good selection of food options, but vendor spots are not stritctly limited to food," McCann said. "There is always a large crowd so this is a great venue for those conducting fundraisers or get their name out in the community."

Vendor spots are $50 for non-profits and $200 for commercial booth spaces. Those who will be serving food must adhere to city ordaniance and have food handler permit, along with other required documentation and station set up.

For the complete story, see Friday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.