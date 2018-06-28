Pops vendors raising money for wreck victims

A couple of local women, along with the Big Spring Food Truck Association, will be selling burgers and hot dogs at Pops in the Park July 3 to raise funds for some local families dealing with the aftermath of recent terrible accidents.

Linda Burchett and Marisol Ortiz have booked food vendor booths at the annual patriotic festival to raise money for the family of Alexandra Vasquez, a mother of three who was critically injured in the June 5 motorcycle accident in Big Spring which claimed the life of Austin Ryan Cantu; and also for the families of Brayden Sizenbach, and Nova and Austyn Montomery, who were involved in a wreck Sunday in Crosby County, Texas. Sizenbach, 18, and Nova Montgomery, 50, were killed in the crash, and Austyn, 16, was hospitalized at University Medical Center in Lubbock in critical condition, where she currently remains.

Burchett said other volunteers helping out with the project include Porsha Bryant, Isaac Miramontes, T.J. Wright and Ponca Burchett.

