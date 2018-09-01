Porter's Hatch Fest raising money for MD

You ready to enjoy some delicious freshly roasted Hatch chiles and help fight muscular dystrophy at the same time? Head on down to the Hatch Fest at Porter's grocery store and get in on the action!

"They're going to roast Hatch chiles, It'll be the Sept. 8 and 9 from 10 to 3," said Porter's Store Manager Nancy McNeese. "They're $30 a case, and part of the proceeds go to muscular dystrophy."

McNeese said the store's other locations have been selling the 20-pound cases to raise money to fight MD for several years.

"We did it last year here, and we've done it at our other locations for many years," she said.

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.