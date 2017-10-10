Powell presented master tech’s honors

Howard County has something new to brag about.

At the Howard County Commissioners Court meeting Monday, Road and Bridge Administrator Brian Klinksiek presented technician Casey Powell with a patch and a certificate from the American Society of Civil Engineers certifying him as a Master Technician.

"I am very proud of Casey for going out and doing this," said Klinksiek. "This was really his idea. He brought it to me and said, 'I'd like to do this.' We did cover some of the cost of the class he had to go to, but it was his own initiative to go out and do this."

