Power Hour - SMMC and ACS team up for cancer fighting action

Scenic Mountain Medical Center and the American Cancer Society have teamed up for Power Hour, on Feb. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to find out how the American Cancer Society, like so many other organizations, can work with the local community and the local hospital to be proactive on the health journey,” Sherri Wigington, Our Healthy Circle Advisor, said.

Power Hour is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, and will include inspirational stories, food, fellowship, an opportunity for prizes and more, according to Wigington. The main speaker will be Candice Escamilla, American Cancer Society Community Development Manager.

“We are talking about attacking cancer from every angle. It is going to be educational, fun and a great way to prepare as we enter into the Relay (For Life) season,” she said.

The Our Healthy Circle program is part of Scenic Mountain Medical Center's educational outreach and community involvment. In addition to educational forums, the OHC also offers other activities for socialization and community connection.

For more information or to reserve your spot for the Power Hour, call Sherri Wigington at 432-268-4902.