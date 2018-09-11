Prairie Dog Fly-in and Movie Night

HERALD file photo A pilot shows off his small plane at 2017's Prairie Dog Fly-In at Big Spring's McMahon-Wrinkle Airport. This year's event will be Oct. 5 and 6, starting with movie night that Friday at 8 p.m., and continuing with the Pilots' Breakfast on Saturday at 8 a.m. The public is invited to both events.
By: 
Tyler Schellie
Staff Writer
citydesk@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airport will be, once again, hosting the Prairie Dog Movie night this year at the airport, located on 3200 Rickabaugh Drive. The event will be taking place Friday, October 5, at 8 p.m., and is free of charge to the public. The movie that will show is the Pixar film "Planes, Fire and Rescue.

For the full story regarding the Prairie Dog Fly-In and the Movie Night, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

