Prairie Dog Fly-In, free movie, planned this weekend

Y'all know Big Spring has an airport, right?

This weekend, the McMahon-Wrinkle Airport is throwing its 12th annual "Prairie Dog Fly-In and Fly Market." This year, they're adding a free movie for the public to the mix.

"We've been trying to get the community involved with it, because, if you talk to every fifth person, you might find somebody that knows we have an airport," said Fly-In Coordinator Phillip Welch. "Most people don't know what we have out there, so we're trying to get a little boost on that. There's been a lot of investment at the airport. A lot of money's been spent to keep us up to date, and where we can bring businesses and folks into Big Spring."

The Prairie Dog Fly-In has previously been all about the airport showing appreciation for pilots.

"Saturday morning we crank up about 8 o'clock with breakfast for the pilots coming in, and anybody else who wants to come out to the airport to see planes," Welch said. "We provide the pilots coming in with a free breakfast that only costs them $150...when they fly in, that's how much they spend on gas. But the breakfast is free to them. It's $5 for folks that want to come eat breakfast with us."

In addition, Saturday will feature the "Prairie Dog Store," Welch said.

"We have a little... what we call a 'fly market,' a little fly store over there," he said. "We're selling some things people might be interested in. We call it the 'Prairie Dog Store.' Folks might find something they just can't do without, and that helps support our event as well."

This year, the fly-in is adding a free public movie, a new event, which will be Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m.

