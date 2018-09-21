Reminder, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airport will once again host the Prairie Dog Movie night this year at the airport, located on 3200 Rickabaugh Drive. The event will take place Friday, October 5, at 8 p.m.

The movie that will show is the Pixar film "Planes, Fire and Rescue." This is part of the 13th annual Prairie Dog Fly-in. The event has been growing and we want to continue that trend, including the recently added movie night that had tremendous success last year," Fly-in coordinator Phillip Welch said.

