Those of us who are old enough remember where we were and what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed all of our lives and the lives of our progeny.

A ceremony to honor and remember those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, and for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the fight against terror will be held at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. "Prayer at the Pole" starts at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 with a Grab and Go Breakfast from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

This memorial is to honor all military heroes and first responders. Countless American servicemen and servicewomen have stood up to protect our people and preserve our freedom. First responders will also be honored during the memorial at Prayer at the Pole.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.