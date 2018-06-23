Preliminary STAAR results look good for BSISD

Big Spring Independent School District has received some unofficial preliminary results from the 2018 STAAR/End-Of-Course testing students took at the end of the recent school year.

According to a press release issued by BSISD, the results – though not perfect – look good so far.

Both of the elementary schools whose low scores had been threatening to trigger a shutdown or takeover by the Texas Education Agency are predicted to meet state standards this year, which would grant the district a reprieve on that impending crisis.

"BSISD is proud to report that Washington Elementary showed double digit gains in both 3rd grade Reading and Math and is expected to 'Meet Standard' for the first time in seven years!" according to the release. "Goliad Elementary made enough student progress to also earn a 'Meets Standard' rating for the first time in seven years."

In addition, the release says that Big Spring Junior High is expected to meet standards. Big Spring Intermediate School is currently not projected to meet standards, though the report emphasizes that that situation could change, given the computer issues during testing that Big Spring schools – as well as many others across the state – experienced.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.