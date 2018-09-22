Preparations underway for Empty Bowls

The United Way of Big Spring and Howard County is getting ready to feed people some soup, and raise money for local non-profits at the same time.

The event is the annual Empty Bowls event, which will be held at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum at Howard College Nov. 15 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and include a meal made up of different soups prepared by local restaurants and organizations. Those purchasing a ticket will also receive a ceramic bowl hand-crafted by volunteers, who will make the bowls in a class given by the United Way at Howard College Monday, with glazing to follow on Oct. 23 or 24. The classes are already completely booked.

At the Empty Bowls event, customers get to choose one of the unique bowl creations to take home, and can fill up on several soups prepared by local residents.

