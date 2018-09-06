“The law of the Lord is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple.” Psalm 19:7

What revives the soul? To many, it is the law of God. Turning toward God and the law of God does the converting or reviving of the soul. If you're ready to revive yourself, then get ready for evenings of praise and worship as the Crossroads Baptist Association (CBA) presents “Progressive Revival,” to all of the public of Howard County.

Starting on Sept. 9, Progressive Revival features a four day event that will take place at a different local Baptist church with different local Pastors, who will guest speak on their allotted day.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.