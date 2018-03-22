Prom Closet now open

HERALD photos/Amber Mansfield

Monday was the Prom Closet's opening day for the prom season, and is located at Ryan Hall on 605 N. Main St. The Prom Closet is purely a donation store as they provide dresses, suits, shoes and prom accessories for young women and men. The Prom Closet is currently taking donations of any and all prom items, and there is never any charge to anyone that comes to the Prom Closet! If you have any questions or need more info, please call Christian Rojas-Fair at 432-816-3573.