Prom Closet opens for 2019

Big Spring’s Prom Closet is now open for business for the 2019 prom season.

Opening day was Monday, and this is the sixth year that the Prom Closet will assist students who can't afford prom attire.

“We are in need of donations really badly,” says Gabby Fair, who is taking over for her mother, Christian Fair, in running The Prom Closet this year. “We need everything, from dresses, tuxes and suits, to jewelry and shoes, and in all colors, sizes and styles.”

Fair says to be expecting a call soon if you have previously donated to the Prom Closet...

