Public hearing for electronic billboard zone change on P&Z agenda

How do you feel about one of those electronic billboards going in at the intersection of FM700 and Wasson Road? Would you like to share those feelings with the City of Big Spring?

You’ll have a chance to do so Tuesday night – that’s one of two issues designated for public hearings at the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St.

The Public Hearing is in regard to a proposed zoning change from “Neighborhood Service” to “Light Commercial” on 0.23 acres located southwest of the Wasson/FM700 intersection. The legal designation of the land is Block 1, Lot 14 in the Thorp Subdivision.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.