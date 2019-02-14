Public hearing on Vote Centers scheduled Friday

Howard County Commissioners will meet with County Elections Administrator Jodi Duck at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss implementing county-wide polling places – or "Vote Centers" – in county elections.

The meeting, to be held in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St., will start with a public hearing on the topic of voting centers. After the hearing, commissioners will discuss the feasibility and benefits of voting centers, and vote on a resolution supporting the inclusion of the Texas Countywide Polling Place program in Howard County elections.

According to Duck, vote centers would be the same polling locations used for countywide elections, but will allow any eligible voter in the county to vote their designated ballot anywhere in the county. Voters would have more flexibility when it comes to casting their ballots and would eliminate the need to check which polling place is assigned to which precinct.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make voting easier and more convenient for the voters of our county,” Duck said. ...

