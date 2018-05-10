Public meeting outlines BSISD campus carry plan before tonight’s school board vote

A day before Big Spring Independent School District trustees are scheduled to vote on the issue, BSISD officials held a public informational meeting on a proposed policy change which would allow some administration, faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus during the school day and at local school events.

Big Spring ISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams told the more-than-40 people present at the meeting, held Wednesday evening in the Big Spring High School library, that there have been more than 270 school shootings in the past five years nationwide, and 17 so far this year.

“With that in mind, our school district, several months ago – and a lot of these were open discussions at school board meetings – had started talking about the thought of, ‘Is this something we want to look at Big Spring ISD?’” he said. “We also had several closed meetings. I cannot discuss those, by law. When we have a closed meeting, that is just myself and the school board. But it has come now to this point. And the point being that it is on the agenda tomorrow. Not as a discussion item, but as an action item to be voted ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”

