Public Service Announcement:

The City of Big Spring, with South Plains Council of Government, will conduct a survey to aid the City in qualifying for grants. The surveyors will be here on Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The surveyors will be wearing red and grey shirts and be carrying clipboards. They will be working door to door in the following areas:

• 13th Street from Gregg Street to Johnson

• Runnels from 11th to 18th Streets

• Nolan from 15th to 16th Streets

• Austin from 11th to 16th Streets

• 15th from Main Street to Runnels

• 16th from Gregg Street to Austin

The City is hoping to qualify for grants to replace water lines in these areas. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at 432-264-2501.