Rabies vaccination change on Howard County agenda

Howard County Commissioners will consider adopting a three-year rabies vaccination program during their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.

After meeting at 1 p.m. for a budget workshop in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse, the commissioners will break, and then reconvene at 3:30 p.m. in the building's third-floor courtroom.

According to state law, dogs and cats in Texas must be vaccinated by a veterinarian by the time the animal is four months old, then given a another shot 12 months following the initial vaccination. After that, the animal may either be put on a three-year protocol or a one-year protocol based on local ordinance, dictating how often new vaccines must be given.

