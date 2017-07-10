Racing toward the finish

About 40 racers turned out bright and early on Saturday morning for 2017's Big Spring Kids' Triathlon and adult Super Sprint, organized by Permian Basin Events, and to honor a long-time race volunteer and supporter, Jim Clements.

"We are doing the Big Spring Kids' Triathlon. We have kids from 6 all the way up to 17. Then we have an adult Super Sprint right after that," said Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. "They swim in the Lazy River; the jets are turned off. They come out and get on their bikes and ride one, two, or three loops on the bike path. Then they bring their bikes back and take off on the run, and they also do one, two, or three laps, depending on their age and what category they fit."

Participants hailed from all around the state, Felty said.

"We have people from all around," she said. "We have people from the DFW area, San Angelo, Abilene, Houston...all different areas have come in for this."

During the opening instructions made by Craig Felty, he dedicated the race to the memory of Jim Clements.

