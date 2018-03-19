Radio system purchase review on tap for county commissioners

Howard County commissioners will hold a workshop to review the interlocal agreement with the city of Big Spring for the purchase of a radio system for law enforcement.

The workshop will take place just prior to the commissioner’s regular meeting Wednesday. The workshop will start at 2:45 p.m., while the meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Both gatherings will be in the second-floor conference room of the Howard County Courthouse.

During the meeting, commissioners will hear a presentation of a report from the Arbitrage Group about General Obligation Refunding Bonds, series 2015. The Arbitrage Group is a provider of arbitrage rebate and mathematical verification services based out of Houston; Birmingham, Alabama; and Hudson, Wisconsin.

