Rail development on track at Airpark

Business is booming at Big Spring's McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark. Visitors to the airport, Hangar 25 Air Museum or another of the Airpark's facilities may have noticed an increase in rail traffic or the spread of materials being shipped into or out of the area by rail.

Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Director Terry Wegman presented a video about the expansion of rail service at the Airpark at a recent Big Spring City Council meeting, and Friday he sat down for an interview about the subject.

"Over the last four or five years, we've invested a lot of money out there," Wegman said. "We've kind of done it in phases, to accommodate not only new business that wants to locate out there, but it's almost like 'build it and they will come.' It's proven itself. The more track we build, the more businesses backfill that. It feels like as we're expending those dollars to help develop the airpark, it creates jobs, it creates tax base, and it creates opportunities for companies to come to Big Spring."

