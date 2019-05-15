Railroads are not playgrounds

By ROGER CLINE

Staff Writer

Trains crossing the roads we drive on are becoming a more common sight in Big Spring and across Howard County, thanks in large part to Big Spring Rail System Inc., a local company which operates and maintains rail lines around Big Spring to provide transport to and from the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and local businesses that utilize it. The infrastructure of Big Spring Rail has proved a major economic boon to the area, but the increased rail traffic is causing some safety concerns, and the staff of Big Spring Rail reminds everyone to exercise caution and common sense around rail lines.

For the complete story or to find out how to get more information on train safety, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.