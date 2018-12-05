Rainbow trout restock at Comanche Trail Park

Once again, the City of Big Spring will be partnering with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) in stocking Comanche Trail Lake with Rainbow Trout. The first stocking took place on December 4, 2018 and an additional stocking will occur on January 4, 2019. Over 4,000 catchable size trout will be released into the lake during these 2 stocking dates. Below is an excerpt from a letter from Mr. Carl J. Kittel, Program Director – Trout – Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:

