Raising awareness

Red silhouettes can be found at the court house, most of them donning a golden plaque in the middle honoring and remembering someone local who has been a victim of domestic violence. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. To help raise awareness about domestic violence, Victims Services of Big Spring has placed silhouettes in the courthouse, and around other places, to bring awareness and recognition for those who have been victims. Also in honor of a loved one who has been a victim of domestic abuse, one local now hosts a pumpkin decorating contest to help spread awareness while getting in the Halloween spirit. The community can go vote on the best pumpkin at Prosperity Bank located at 1411 S Gregg St. during normal business hours. Donations to Victim Services are always encouraged. If anyone is a victim or knows someone who is suffering from domestic abuse, please call Victims Services of Big Spring at 432-263-3312.

